K-Pop Superstars BTS to Perform at the American Music Awards!

“We are so excited to be invited to the American Music Awards and to perform on the stage for the first time,” BTS said in a statement. “All the members are honored to be on the show with other amazing artists, and we’re proud to share this great news with our fans, ARMY.”

BTS is dominating the music scene not only in Korea but in the US, where they recently beat out major artists like Justin Bieber for op Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards. (I was there and the screams were PROFOUND!)

They’ve recently collaborated with The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart and also have collabs with Steve Aoki and Designer on the way so remember their name because this is just the beginning.

Also set to perform at the show are Selena Gomez, who will bring her new single “Wolves” and Christina Aguilera, who will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston.

The awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Nov. 19 on ABC!

