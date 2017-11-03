FBF – Taylor Swift Is a Innocent Country Star in This Throwback US*99 Clip

We were going through video archives from our sister stations US99 when we stumbled upon this clip of Taylor Swift.

The B96 #JingleBash artist has undergone a huge transformation, and we’re not just talking about her hair!

In 2007, when this clip was taken, she was 17-years-old and just starting her career in the country music world.

She was on tour with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, who actually inspired her to write the song that became her first single “Tim McGraw.”

In the clip she talks about touring with all dudes, being on the Brad Paisley tour and the bracelet Tim and Faith gave her which, at the time she said she wouldn’t repay them for because “she didn’t have that much money.”

Hilarious because now she’s topping Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and owning the title for “highest grossing tour of the year.”

Since then, Taylor has obviously changed her style, with her upcoming album Reputation, pushing the boundaries of her sound and style.

Check out the interview above and listen to her new single “Call It What You Want,” which dropped today.