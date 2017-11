‘I had no hair on my head, I was so close to dead’ raps Millie Bobby Brown about her ‘Stranger Things’ character Eleven. This chick is no joke, she can rap, she can rap really good. ‘Bad news when you see that bloody nose’. This is her second time rapping on Jimmy Fallon’s show. The first time was in an interview with her Netflix co-stars and you can watch below.

Think she’s gonna go down this route in her career?