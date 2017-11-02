Sam Smith Shares Emotional Message to Fans on Eve of New Album Release

By Scott T. Sterling

While his fans are eagerly awaiting Sam Smith’s sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, the singer himself is a bundle of nerves.

Related: Sam Smith’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Features Fifth Harmony



Smith took to social media today (Nov. 2) to thank his fan base for their continued support during the journey that went into the making of the new full-length.

“I’m sitting outside my house in London having a coffee, and I’m freaking out because the album is out tomorrow. But I’m so excited for you to hear it,” says on the Twitter voice recording. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into every single line, and I just really wanted to take this time as well to say thank you. Thank you for giving me that year and a half to be at home and write this album. Thank you for letting me do what I do every day.”

“I hope you like it,” he adds. “Please be honest if you don’t. But be kind at the same time. I don’t think my heart could take it.”

Listen to the full message below.