McRib Makes It’s Triumphant Return

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib!

The ingredients alone don’t sound too appealing: pork, water, salt, dextrose and rosemary extract and a sauce made of water, high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate, caramel color and beet powder.

Put put them all together…. YOU HAVE THE McRIB AND I WANT TO PUT ONE INTO MY FACE!!!!! Anyway, it’s back at McDonald’s.

