McRib Makes It's Triumphant Return

By Tyler
TO GO WITH AFP STORY US-FOOD-SOCIETY-MCDONALD'S A photo of a McDonalds' McRib sandwich, November 2, 2010. Fast food giant McDonald's is bringing back a sandwich -- the McRib -- that gained cult acclaim over the last three decades, in a move lauded by fans known to travel great distances in the hunt for the coveted treat.The boneless pork chop between a bun and slathered with tangy BBQ sauce, topped with onions and pickles, was first launched in 1981, and with rare exceptions has only been offered for sale in select McDonald's for a few weeks at a time. From Tuesday, it will be available nationwide, and for an entire month. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib!

The ingredients alone don’t sound too appealing:  pork, water, salt, dextrose and rosemary extract and a sauce made of water, high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate, caramel color and beet powder.

Put put them all together…. YOU HAVE THE McRIB AND I WANT TO PUT ONE INTO MY FACE!!!!!   Anyway, it’s back at McDonald’s.

