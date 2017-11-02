skipped school for lady gaga concert,, video, late late show with james corden, carpool karaoke, thrill of it all, sexy, pop music, dance music, british boys, #JingleBash Artist Fifth Harmony Surprise Sam Smith During His #CarpoolKaraoke, watch Sam Smith's #CarpoolKaraoke with James Corden & surprise guest Fifth Harmony HERE!
Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

#JingleBash Artist Fifth Harmony Surprise Sam Smith During His #CarpoolKaraoke

By Nikki
Filed Under: #JingleBash Artist Fifth Harmony Surprise Sam Smith During His #CarpoolKaraoke, british boys, carpool karaoke, dance music, Late Late Show with James Corden, pop music, sexy, skipped school for lady gaga concert, thrill of it all, watch Sam Smith's #CarpoolKaraoke with James Corden & surprise guest Fifth Harmony HERE!, watch video
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Guest singer Sam Smith performs onstage during the Disclosure show on day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

With Sam Smith’s new album ‘Thrill Of It All’ dropping tonight, he did a Carpool Karaoke last night. Sam and James Corden seem brothers with their matching British accents and they had a natural flow. They got a bit emotional before singing ‘Not The Only One’. Sam admitted he once skipped school, lied to his dad saying he had to go to a funeral but actually went to a Lady Gaga concert! Then James sprung a surprise on Sam…the girls from Fifth Harmony jumped in the car!

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live