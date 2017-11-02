With Sam Smith’s new album ‘Thrill Of It All’ dropping tonight, he did a Carpool Karaoke last night. Sam and James Corden seem brothers with their matching British accents and they had a natural flow. They got a bit emotional before singing ‘Not The Only One’. Sam admitted he once skipped school, lied to his dad saying he had to go to a funeral but actually went to a Lady Gaga concert! Then James sprung a surprise on Sam…the girls from Fifth Harmony jumped in the car!
#JingleBash Artist Fifth Harmony Surprise Sam Smith During His #CarpoolKaraoke
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Guest singer Sam Smith performs onstage during the Disclosure show on day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)