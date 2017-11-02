JingleBash Artist Fifth Harmony Surprise Sam Smith During His #CarpoolKaraoke

With Sam Smith’s new album ‘Thrill Of It All’ dropping tonight, he did a Carpool Karaoke last night. Sam and James Corden seem brothers with their matching British accents and they had a natural flow. They got a bit emotional before singing ‘Not The Only One’. Sam admitted he once skipped school, lied to his dad saying he had to go to a funeral but actually went to a Lady Gaga concert! Then James sprung a surprise on Sam…the girls from Fifth Harmony jumped in the car!