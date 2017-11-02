Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule Is Here & It’s Expanding to ABC & Disney Too!

There is no such thing as too many Christmas movies!

For the first time ever, the 25 Days of Christmas programming will expand beyond Freeform!

ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will all be getting into the holiday spirit.

“‘25 Days of Christmas’ is the holiday event our viewers look forward to all year long. This year, there is more for everyone: more original shows, more fun, and laughter, more opportunities to take part in this beloved holiday tradition,” Ben Sherwood, president of Disney|ABC Television Group said in a statement. “We hope everyone joins in the fun as Disney|ABC spreads holiday cheer across all of our channels and platforms for audiences everywhere.”

Freeform will stick to proven goodies like Elf, The Santa Clause and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

They’ll also air their first original Christmas movie, Angry Angel, starring Brenda Song and Jason Biggs.

ABC will air two new holiday-themed reality competitions; The Great Christmas Light Fight, which has families competing to transform their homes into a “festive wonderland” and The Great American Baking Show.

Specials on ABC include Shrek the Halls, The Toy Story That Time Forgot, Disney Prepand Landing, A Charlie Brown Christmas and I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!

The Disney channel’s will air holiday episodes of their popular shows. They’ll also debut a new Lion King film, titled The Lion Guard: Timon and Pumbaa’s Christmas.

Freeform will also air a special titled The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic, which shows how Disney Destinations brings the holidays to life across their parks and resorts.

Basically, you’ll be throwing up Christmas after Dec. 1!

See the full & impressive Freeform schedule HERE!

The countdown to 25 Days of Christmas begins on November 18th with some holiday classics!

You can find that schedule HERE or below:

Saturday, November 18 7am/6c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:35am/6:35c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:45am/8:45c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

10:20am/9:20c Hook

1:35pm/12:35c Jack Frost (1998)

3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:45pm/3:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me

9pm/8c The Freeform Premiere of Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out

11:05pm/10:05c Home Alone

1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Sunday, November 19 7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:35am/6:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus

8:40am/7:40c Dennis the Menace Christmas

10:50am/9:50c Jack Frost (1998)

1pm/12c Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

3:05pm/2:05c Despicable Me

5:10pm/4:10c Home Alone

7:40pm/6:40c Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out

9:45pm/8:45c Elf

11:55pm/10:55c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Monday, November 20 7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11am/10c Jack Frost (1979)

12pm/11c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

2pm/1c Arthur Christmas

4pm/3c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:10pm/5:10c Elf

8:20pm/7:20c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

12am/11c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Tuesday November 21 7:30am/6:30c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

11am/10c Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

12pm/11c Arthur Christmas

2:05pm/1:05c Dennis the Menace (1993)

4:10pm/3:10c Matilda

6:15pm/5:15c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

8:55pm/7:55c Despicable Me

12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)

Wednesday, November 22 7:30am/6:30c Christmas Bounty

12pm/11c Jack Frost (1998)

2:05pm/1:05c Matilda

4:10pm/3:10c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:45pm/5:45c Despicable Me

8:50pm/7:50c Elf

12am/11c Boxtrolls

Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 23 7am/6c Home Alone

11:30am/10:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

1:35pm/12:35c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone

6:40pm/5:40c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Arthur Christmas

Harry Potter Weekend – Friday, November 24 7:30am/6:30c Arthur Christmas

11am/10c Tom Felton Meets the Superfans

12:30pm/11:30c Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

4pm/3c Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

8pm/7c Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)

Saturday, November 25 7am/6c Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

10:30am/9:30c Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

2:30pm/1:30c Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

5:40pm/4:40c Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

9:20pm/8:20c Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

12:30am/11:30c Tom Felton Meets the Superfans

Sunday, November 26 7am/6c Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

10:40am/9:40c Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

1:50pm/12:50c Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince

5:30pm/4:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

9pm/8c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

12am/11c Home Alone

Monday, November 27 7am/6c Home Alone

11am/10c Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince

2:30pm/1:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

6pm/5c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

9pm/8c – Premiere of Angry Angel – A New Freeform Original Movie

12am/11c Snowglobe

Tuesday, November 28 7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

12:30pm/11:30c Snowglobe

2:35pm/1:35c The Mistle-Tones

4:40pm/3:40c Angry Angel

6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:55pm/7:55c Freeform Premiere of Four Christmases

12am/11c The Mistle-Tones

Wednesday, November 29 7:30am/6:30c Jack Frost (1998)

11am/10c Freeform Premiere of Snow Day

1pm/12c Hook

4:15pm/3:15c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:25pm/5:25c Four Christmases

8:30pm/7:30c Home Alone

12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)