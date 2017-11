This Sunday, it’s time to fall back.

Daylight Savings Time ends Nov. 5 and that means, we’re turning back our clocks.

When the clock strikes 2am, we’re falling back an hour to 1am.

For morning people, that means an extra hour of sunlight.

Unfortunately, your evening commute will be in the nighttime. On the plus side, you have an extra house to party.

Standard Time returns on Sunday, March 11, 2018.