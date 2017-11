Chance The Rapper is doing a lil bit of this and a lil bit of that. This, is a horror movie he made with A24 called ‘Slice’. A clip has emerged confirming Chance will be starring alongside Zazie Beetz and comedian Paul Scheer. Movie is expected 2018.

