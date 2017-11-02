Artists Congratulate Houston Astros on World Series Victory

By Hayden Wright

Last night, the Houston Astros made history, beating the L.A. Dodgers 5-1 to clinch their first-ever World Series win. Travis Scott shared crazy reaction videos and a photo from the game of him, holding the World Series trophy. Others cheered the team on from home. Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Brad Paisley, Flavor Flav and others weighed in on the outcome on social media.

Many celebs observed that in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Houston’s rally to win the baseball championship was a well-earned sign of the city’s resilience. Fans on the ground wore “H-Strong” t-shirts commemorating the convergence of tragedy with World Series glory.

Check out some of the best posts below.

Big ring A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Kongratz H Town! —

Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 02, 2017

With all the tragedy Houston seen this year, It’s amazing to see yall win! Houston did that for the city! I feel it 🤘🏾 —

Sean Don (@BigSean) November 02, 2017

Travis Scott celebrating the Houston Astros winning the World Series https://t.co/mG0lFRpP2r —

DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 02, 2017

We are the champions!!!!!! We are the champions, of the world!!!!!!!!! #HoustonAstros —

Chamillionaire (@chamillionaire) November 02, 2017

#FLAVOR FLAV congratulations to the Houston Astro's for the first time in history World Series champions,,I lived i… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) November 02, 2017

Fitting that the courageous & resilient people in the city of #Houston -- have officially been coronated as champions in 2017! #WorldSeries —

Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 02, 2017

congratulations to the @astros and the amazing city and people of houston - so happy for y’all! #WorldSeries #HoustonStrong —

Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 02, 2017