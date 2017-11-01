Taylor Swift Shares Writing Process for ‘Gorgeous’ in New Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing how she wrote the song “Gorgeous,” from her wildly anticipated new album, Reputation.

Related: Taylor Swift, Eminem, Mily Cyrus Reveal ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Appearances

The ten-minute clip reveals Swift meticulously crafting “Gorgeous” from scratch, showing how the song’s lyrics evolved over time.

The singer starts the song on guitar, moving to the piano and then back to the guitar over the course of the video.

The clip ends with the final version of the song. Watch it below.

A glimpse into the making of #reputation. There’s a video of me writing “Gorgeous” on @att ‘s YouTube page. Link in bio. #TaylorSwiftNOW A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:04am PDT