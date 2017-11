You like tacos? Who doesn’t right?

Well today is your lucky day because Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos to anyone who well, likes tacos.

The deal is valid from 2pm to 6pm as part of the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series.

Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base at the top of the 11th winning during Game 2 on Oct. 25th.

Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m. No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017

Steal a base = fans who likes tacos are happy.

There is a limit of one taco per customer… don’t get greedy!