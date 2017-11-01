Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Engaged!

Christian Carino liked it so he put a ring on it!

US Weekly reports that Lady Gaga is engaged to her CAA talent agent boyfriend.

A source said that the couple got engaged over the summer (could it possibly have been when she was in Chicago for her tour!?).

Carin reportedly asked her father for his permission.

Due to her current health state – Gaga recently revealed she suffers from fibromyalgia – they are pausing all the wedding plans to focus on her health.

News of the engagement may be upsetting to fans who have been rooting for a reconciliation between Gaga and her former fiancee and Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney.

The two are still on good terms but are just friends.

Think he’ll be invited to the wedding?

Congrats to Lady Gaga and Christian!