Artists Send Support in Wake of NYC Terror Attack

By Robyn Collins
Singer Josh Groban was running with his dog just a half block from the site where the terrorist who mowed down bikers and pedestrians was shot by police.
“Oh my God I just heard gunshots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F—,” tweeted Groban. “I hope everyone’s ok,” he added. “Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting.”
As New Yorkers were out in the streets for Halloween festivities, a man drove a vehicle onto a bike path in Manhattan killing eight people and injuring twelve (via CBS News). After his rampage, he emerged from the vehicle with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and was shot in the abdomen by law officers.
In the wake of the worst terror attack in the city since 9/11, artists took to social media to share messages of love and support for the city.
I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.—
josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block awa… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD https://t.co/v0nwJiqmDw—
josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere. 💙🗽—
josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
Taylor's Instagram story! https://t.co/eqtOYV8yFn—
Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 31, 2017
New York. My heart is with you always and forever. Devastating news. My soul and heart is with the victims and there loved ones x horrific—
Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 31, 2017
our thoughts are with the victims of the senseless attack in Manhattan—
Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 31, 2017
I am shocked hearing about what's going on in Manhattan right now. I don't honestly even know what to say.—
Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 31, 2017
Sending love to the people of New York. I will always ❤️ NY—
John Legend (@johnlegend) October 31, 2017
I ♥️NY—
Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 01, 2017
My heart is with you NYC ❤—
Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) November 01, 2017
I have come to know a very unique spirit and resilience here in NYC. We were recording nearby today. Sending out so much love x—
Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 31, 2017
NY, I love you so much.
You are strong and full of everyday heroes and I love you.
We'll get through today and tomorrow and the next one.—
Lin-Unwell Mirandead (@Lin_Manuel) November 01, 2017
Terror attack in NYC, not far from 9/11. Deepest condolences to the families of those murdered; and those involved who are scarred forever.—
Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 01, 2017
God bless you New York. You are a strong, vibrant, multicultural city and nothing will ever bring you down! My heart is with you!—
Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 31, 2017
Sending love to NYC on this tragic + heartbreaking day—
JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 31, 2017