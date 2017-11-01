Adam Levine on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: ‘They’re So in Love it’s Disgusting’

By Robyn Collins

“They’re so in love it’s disgusting,” Adam Levine said of fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Howard Stern Show, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife, [but] this is a whole other level of vomit,” he continued. “They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”

“Because [their relationship] is in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls— opinions about it, but I’m, like, there,” he said. “I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man.”

Levine says the lovebirds are some of his best friends, but jokes, “I still tell [Blake], ‘I can’t believe you get to be with Gwen Stefani’…It’s just not f—ing right!”