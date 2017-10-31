Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Teaser From New “Halloween” Movie

Some wounds never heal.

Jamie Lee Curtis gave fans of the Halloween franchise a little treat day.

She took to Twitter to tease a follow up to the original classic, which is set to debut next year.

Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode almost decades later.

Filming reportedly begins this fall and it’s said we will see the final showdown between Laurie and Michael.

According to the official synopsis, “Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

John Carpenter is set to executive produce.

The film is set to premiere on October 19, 2018.