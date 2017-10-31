Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Here’s Where You Can Get Free/Discounted Food this Halloween

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: freebies, Halloween
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: Halloween-themed treats at Sinful Sweets and Spellbinding Spirits: A Halloween Dessert Party hosted by Duff Goldman at Prince George Ballroom on October 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

You’ll eat copious amounts of candy this Halloween but you need to fuel up for the evening as well.

Thankfully, several restaurants are offering ghoulish deals!

Take note – some require you to dress up but well, it is Halloween!

1. Applebee’s – Kids eat free at participating locations.

2.Baskin-Robbins – All regular and kid-sized scoops are $1.50 today and they even have the Trick OREO Treat flavor ready for you.

3. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree when you use the promo code “Kid Halloween.” They’re also running a Forrest Gump look-alike contest where you can win a gift card!

4. Chipotle $3 booritos are back! Anyone who comes dressed up from 3pm to close can score a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

5. iHop – From 7am through 10pm, kids ages 12 and under can get a free Scary Face Pancake and use toppings to design their own.

6. Krispy Kreme – Rock your costume at participating locations to score a free donut!

7. Outback Steakhouse – We’ve seen stranger things. When your kids order a Joey Meal, they’ll get a free dirt cup of dessert. Parents can get a Dark & Spooky cocktail for only $6!

8. Sonic Drive-In – You can get 50-cent corn dogs all day!

9.Burger King – Anyone who is dressed up as a clown for the holiday can score a free Whopper as part of the “Come As a Clown, Eat Like a King” promotion.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

