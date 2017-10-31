Here’s Where You Can Get Free/Discounted Food this Halloween

You’ll eat copious amounts of candy this Halloween but you need to fuel up for the evening as well.
Thankfully, several restaurants are offering ghoulish deals!
Take note – some require you to dress up but well, it is Halloween!
1. Applebee’s – Kids eat free at participating locations.
2.Baskin-Robbins – All regular and kid-sized scoops are $1.50 today and they even have the Trick OREO Treat flavor ready for you.
3. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree when you use the promo code “Kid Halloween.” They’re also running a Forrest Gump look-alike contest where you can win a gift card!
Snap a pic wearing your best Forrest, Lt. Dan, Mama, Jenny or Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue getup for a chance to win up to $200 in Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. gift cards! Just visit our Facebook page to upload your picture, or post it to Twitter or Instagram with the tag #ForrestGumpLookAlike to be entered for your chance to win!
4. Chipotle – $3 booritos are back! Anyone who comes dressed up from 3pm to close can score a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.
5. iHop – From 7am through 10pm, kids ages 12 and under can get a free Scary Face Pancake and use toppings to design their own.
6. Krispy Kreme – Rock your costume at participating locations to score a free donut!
7. Outback Steakhouse – We’ve seen stranger things. When your kids order a Joey Meal, they’ll get a free dirt cup of dessert. Parents can get a Dark & Spooky cocktail for only $6!
8. Sonic Drive-In – You can get 50-cent corn dogs all day!
9.Burger King – Anyone who is dressed up as a clown for the holiday can score a free Whopper as part of the “Come As a Clown, Eat Like a King” promotion.