Halloween Costume Contest – Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Halloween

Here at B96, we love getting into the spirit of Halloween and dressing up.

So, we held our very own costume contest.

We want you to decide – who had the best costume of 2017?!

 

Check out all the pics below and vote in the poll at the bottom of the page!

 

J-Niice as a White Walker from Game of Thrones

Halloween Costume Contest Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

 

Showbiz Shelly as Zipper Face

screen shot 2017 10 31 at 9 32 35 am Halloween Costume Contest Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

 

Rebecca Ortiz dressed up as a sheep and Burrito, her chihuahua, was a farmer.

Halloween Costume Contest Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

 

Social Media Minnie as Bride of Frankenstein 

Halloween Costume Contest Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

 

Web Producer Lizzy as Betty Cooper from Riverdale 

screen shot 2017 10 31 at 3 11 33 pm Halloween Costume Contest Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

 

Nikki as SWAT 

ejnf Halloween Costume Contest Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

 

Corey B who dressed as a hunter + fam. Baby Lex is such a cute baby deer! 

img 9763 Halloween Costume Contest Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

