Halloween Costume Contest – Who Had The Best Costume at B96?!

Here at B96, we love getting into the spirit of Halloween and dressing up.
So, we held our very own costume contest.
We want you to decide – who had the best costume of 2017?!
Check out all the pics below and vote in the poll at the bottom of the page!
J-Niice as a White Walker from Game of Thrones
Showbiz Shelly as Zipper Face
Rebecca Ortiz dressed up as a sheep and Burrito, her chihuahua, was a farmer.
Social Media Minnie as Bride of Frankenstein
Web Producer Lizzy as Betty Cooper from Riverdale
Nikki as SWAT
Corey B who dressed as a hunter + fam. Baby Lex is such a cute baby deer!