From BOO to BRR – This Is the Coldest Halloween in 21 Years!

If you’re planning on going trick-or-treating today, you HAVE to put a coat over your costume.

According to multiple weather networks (thanks ABC and WGN), this is going to be the coldest Halloween in 21 years!

While the ghoulish temperatures may send a shiver up your spine, the good news is that you’ll stay dry because there is NO RAIN in the forecast.

If you have the option, plan to start trick or treating early.

Temps will drop to 41 degrees around 4pm and will continue falling into the upper 30s. Gusty winds will make it feel ever cooler.

The last time it was this cold for Halloween was back in 1996. I was 5 that year and to be honest, probably running from door to door without a care in the world while my mom froze.

But at least it isn’t as bad as it was in 1873 when temps stayed at 31 degrees.

No amount of candy would get me out of the house in that weather!