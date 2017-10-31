“I’ve got a new baby bump under my lady lumps,” Karla told the audience.”You know what that means: Either I’m pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards,” she added.Karla addressed Kim, Kylie and Khloe’s rumored pregnancies before spilling the beans about Kourtney.

“I’m not supposed to tell anyone, but I don’t care because I’m part of the family,” she said. “Kourtney is also pregnant as well.”

Much to her surpirse, Kourtney waltzed out on the stage to clear up the rumors.

“I’m not pregnant,” the mother of three told her.

“I confused you with Kendall,” DeGeneres said, “because Kendall is pregnant and I know that for a fact.”

That’s when Kendall Jenner walked out and responded, “I’m not pregnant either.”

You have to love that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is so confident, they’ll laugh when someone is trolling them. It also proves that both Khloe and Kylie are in fact pregnant since they didn’t show up and aren’t disputing the rumors either.

DeGeneres was not done. Karla then revealed that the baby daddy was Shaquille O’Neal’s cousin Jalil played by former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharaoh.

