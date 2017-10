Justin Hartley is officially off the market.

The This Is Us star married his fiancee Chrishell Stause this weekend.

The Illinois native and Stause began dating in January 2014 and got engaged August 2016.

Leaving from the set headed to #ThisIsUs event! We’re finally back and we owe you all so much for taking the time to watch us. A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Of course, several of his major costars attended the wedding including Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play his parents Rebecca and Jake on the hit series, along with Chrissy Metz, who plays his twin sister Kate.

Congrats to the happy couple!