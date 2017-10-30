Taylor Swift, Chance The Rapper, Eminem, Miley Cyrus Coming To SNL

Saturday Night Live has announced their November lineup.

‘Girl’s Trip’ star Tiffany Haddish will emcee the Nov. 11 with Taylor Swift as the musical act. This is conviently one day after Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ album drops. You can also see Taylor live for the B96 #JingleBash at Allstate Arena, Dec 7th.

Chance the Rapper will host and Eminem the musical guest Nov. 18. This will be amazing! They have got to get them in some type of rap battle skit….can’t wait.

Miley Cyrus and more faves are also on the lineup. Check it out below.