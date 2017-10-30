Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Taylor Swift, Chance The Rapper, Eminem, Miley Cyrus Coming To SNL

By Nikki
Filed Under: #JingleBash Artist Taylor Swift, chance the rapper, Click HERE to see when Taylor Swift, Coming To SNL, dance music, Eminem, hip hop music, Miley Cyrus, miley cyrus & Eminem are going to be on SNL, pop music, rap music, reputation, saturday night live november lineup, see taylor swift live in chicago at b96 jingle bash, sexy
Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Saturday Night Live has announced their November lineup.

‘Girl’s Trip’ star Tiffany Haddish will emcee the Nov. 11 with Taylor Swift as the musical act. This is conviently one day after Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ album drops. You can also see Taylor live for the B96 #JingleBash at Allstate Arena, Dec 7th.

Chance the Rapper will host and Eminem the musical guest Nov. 18. This will be amazing! They have got to get them in some type of rap battle skit….can’t wait.

Miley Cyrus and more faves are also on the lineup. Check it out below.

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live