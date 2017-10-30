Selena Gomez Spotted on a Brunch Date with Justin Bieber

2017 might be the year that we see a new trend of exes becoming friends again.

And even grabbing brunch together.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly renewing their friendship following the news of her kidney transplant.

The former couple were spotted hanging out in her home earlier last week and now, they were out getting breakfast at a cafe in LA! Pics HERE!

Now Selena is still dating the Weekend, whom Bieber previously had a little beef with.

Sources say her bae trusts her and is “totally supportive.”

Selena has always said that she has a special place in her heart for the Biebs, but that it isn’t romantic.

Still, TMZ reports that Abel has unfollowed Selena’s friends and family on Insta, including her mom. He still follows Selena and hasn’t deleted any pics of her from his page.

According to Us Weekly, their brunch date was friendly. “Justin and Selena came in by themselves around 9:30 this morning,” a source said. “Justin paid for both of them, they looked to be in a good mood, they just sat at a table and chatted for a while, no hand holding or anything, the conversation seemed lighthearted. They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together.”

They were also spotted attending Zoe Church together later that day.

Selena Gomez seen with Justin Bieber at Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California today! pic.twitter.com/Z6S37jgrHP — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) October 29, 2017

Honestly, would you be cool with your significant other hanging out with an ex that they have a history of getting back together with?