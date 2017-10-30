Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Broken Up!

Our favorite couple of 2017 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split up after about 10 months of dating!

The duo, who officially began dating in January, have decided to call it quits on their relationship.

E! News even says the split has been something they’ve talked about since the summer.

“It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider tells us. “They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor.”

Selena tried to make up for the distance by attending many of his shows on the European leg of his tour.

But when she began filming in New York, seeing each other became a bit more difficult.

“They are still talking and will remain friends,” our source adds. “They have been very grown-up about it.”

The news isn’t that surprising considering Selena has been seen hanging out with her ex boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Although insiders say the Biebs did not “play a role” in the break up, she’s been healing her heart by grabbing brunch and attending church with the pop star.