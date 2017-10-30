MTV Will Debut New ‘Jersey Shore’ Franchise Addition “Floribama Shore” This November

Move over Jersey Shore and make room for Floribama Shore.

MTV is giving us a new show about the shore’s party animals with Floribama Shore, which will debut at the end of November.

The official description reads: “Set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama, MTV Floribama Shore is the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer. But each is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past. This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family.”

The show will run for eight episodes and premieres Nov. 27.

Do you think it will have similar success as Jersey Shore? Or will it flop completely cause the kids who loved the Shore are no longer those party animals looking to escape reality?