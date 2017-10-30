David Archuleta Talks Missionary Work, New Inspiring Album With Showbiz Shelly

David Archuleta, a longtime friend of Showbiz Shelly’s, stopped by at the B96 studios before his show at The Promontory tonight.

Archuleta, who rose to fame in 2007 during American Idol, took a break for a little to follow his purpose, that being missionary work in Chile.

Despite intense pushback from his label and managers, Archuleta knew he had to “follow his heart.”

And so he did. Without any Facebook or Twitter, no one was following him. It was just him, his work and the people he was helping.

He knew that at the end of it, he might come back and realize that there was no career left.

At times, he wondered if he really wanted to go back to the entertainment industry since he was feeling so fulfilled after being a missionary.

But he decided to write about it and it’s all featured on his new album.

“Postcards in the Sky” is what I learned from being a missionary and what I learned from people down there,” he told Showbiz Shelly.

And he’s never regretted it once.

“This is my life and I’m going to try to live by what matters most to me,” he said admitting that he channeled his experience into his new music.