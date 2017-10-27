Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Yikes – Simon Cowell Rushed To Hospital After Falling Down Stairs

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Simon Cowell
(Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

We’re wishing Simon Cowell a speedy recovery.

The reality competition judge and music manager was rushed to the hospital this morning after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs in his home in London.

His rep tells The Sun: “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.”

The rep revealed that it seems Cowell fainted and then fell down the stairs.

The 68-year-old was spotted on a stretcher in a neck brace between 7:30am and 8:30am London time.

He appears to be in stable condition and is undergoing tests.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live