Yikes – Simon Cowell Rushed To Hospital After Falling Down Stairs

We’re wishing Simon Cowell a speedy recovery.

The reality competition judge and music manager was rushed to the hospital this morning after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs in his home in London.

His rep tells The Sun: “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.”

The rep revealed that it seems Cowell fainted and then fell down the stairs.

The 68-year-old was spotted on a stretcher in a neck brace between 7:30am and 8:30am London time.

He appears to be in stable condition and is undergoing tests.