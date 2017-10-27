Niall Horan and P!NK Will Be Performing at the CMA Awards!

You read that right, the CMA Awards as in the Country Music Awards.

Over the years, there’s been a cross pollination between pop artists and country artists.

Country, a genre once scoffed at by anyone that wasn’t raised in Tennessee and the South, has become mainstream with the inclusion of a sub genre “pop country.”

Since then, there have been epic team ups such as Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line and Demi Lovato and Brad Paisley.

Heck, B96 even plays pop country artist Sam Hunt on the radio. You may have heard his hit single “Body Like a Backroad” a few hundred times this summer.

Recently, Niall Horan, the former One Direction boy band member, teamed up with Maren Moris and is even embarking on a joint tour with her.

His first solo album, Flicker, even has a bit of a country influence.

Horan will join Morris at the awards show to perform their single “Seeing Blind.”

Similarly, P!NK is nominated for her first-ever CMA Award 2017 for Musical Event of the Year for “Setting the World on Fire” with Kenny Chesney.

She will perform on the broadcast alongside country royalty like Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and more!

Last year, Dolly Parton and Katy Perry teamed up for a joint performance at the show.