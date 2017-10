Catholic Charities is guided by these core values: Respect, Compassion, Competence and Stewardship.

Their mission is to provide compassionate, competent and professional services that strengthen and support individuals, families and communities based on the value and dignity of human life.

By providing food, clothing, shelter and counseling, we bring hope to the hopeless in the city of Chicago and its suburbs.

For more information, visit us at http://www.catholiccharities.net. B96 Cares!