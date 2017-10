In the spirit of Halloween, someone set Dua Lipa’s single “New Rules” to a mashup of horror movies.

The lyrics “one don’t pick up the phone/ two don’t let him in/ three don’t be his friend” have a whole new meaning when we’re referring to villains and monsters like ghost face from Scream, Michael Meyers from Halloween and Freddy Kreuger from a Nightmare on Elm Street.

But really, if you follow the “Horror Rules,” you might not end up deader than Paris Hilton in House of Wax.