GET THE LIST: Halloween Parades & Parties Around Chicago

So much spooky stuff happening around Chicago this Halloween. Tons of money to be made at all the costume contests. Most bars/clubs will be Halloween themed but the big parties are listed below.

Here is the full list of pared and events:

Parades:

Northalstead Halloween Parade Oct 31, 2017 5-10p

Spooky Pooch Parade Oct 21, 2017

Trick or Treat events:

Green Pumpkin Trail Oct 14, 2017

Trains, Tricks & Treats Oct 21-22, 2017

Family Friendly Events:

Night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns Oct 26-29, 2017

Halloween at Navy Pier Oct 21-22, 27-29 & 31, 2017

Boo At The Zoo Oct 21-22 & 28-29, 2017

Spooky Zoo Spectacular Oct 28, 2017

Halloween Happenings Oct 29, 2017

Clark Street Spooktacular Oct 29, 2017

Grown Up Parties:

Saints & Sinners – Oct 28, 2017

Haunted Halloween Ball – Oct 28, 2017

Nightmare on Olmsted – Oct 28, 2017

Nightmare on Talman 2 – Oct 14, 2017

Haunted Loft Halloween Party – Oct 27, 2017

Spirit of Chicago Halloween Cruise – Oct 28, 2017

Fall Fantasy Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017

Nightmare on Polk Street – Oct 28, 2017

Yacht Party Chicago’s Halloween Booze Cruise – Oct 31, 2017

Illumination Halloween Party – Oct 27, 2017

Boos & Booze Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017

Distilled Chicago Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017

Haunted Halloween Ball – Oct 28, 2017

Mad River Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017

Halloween Bar Crawl – Oct 28, 2017

Silent Halloween Dance Party – Oct 28, 2017