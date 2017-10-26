GET THE LIST: Halloween Parades & Parties Around Chicago

So much spooky stuff happening around Chicago this Halloween. Tons of money to be made at all the costume contests. Most bars/clubs will be Halloween themed but the big parties are listed below.
Here is the full list of pared and events:
Parades:
Northalstead Halloween Parade Oct 31, 2017 5-10p
Spooky Pooch Parade Oct 21, 2017
Trick or Treat events:
Green Pumpkin Trail Oct 14, 2017
Trains, Tricks & Treats Oct 21-22, 2017
Family Friendly Events:
Night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns Oct 26-29, 2017
Halloween at Navy Pier Oct 21-22, 27-29 & 31, 2017
Boo At The Zoo Oct 21-22 & 28-29, 2017
Spooky Zoo Spectacular Oct 28, 2017
Halloween Happenings Oct 29, 2017
Clark Street Spooktacular Oct 29, 2017
Grown Up Parties:
Saints & Sinners – Oct 28, 2017
Haunted Halloween Ball – Oct 28, 2017
Nightmare on Olmsted – Oct 28, 2017
Nightmare on Talman 2 – Oct 14, 2017
Haunted Loft Halloween Party – Oct 27, 2017
Spirit of Chicago Halloween Cruise – Oct 28, 2017
Fall Fantasy Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017
Nightmare on Polk Street – Oct 28, 2017
Yacht Party Chicago’s Halloween Booze Cruise – Oct 31, 2017
Illumination Halloween Party – Oct 27, 2017
Boos & Booze Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017
Distilled Chicago Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017
Mad River Halloween Party – Oct 28, 2017
Halloween Bar Crawl – Oct 28, 2017
Silent Halloween Dance Party – Oct 28, 2017