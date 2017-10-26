Celebrities Know How To Celebrate Halloween – Here Are Our Favorite 2017 Costumes

Celebrities are just like us and they love to dress up for Halloween.
We may be a few days away from the actually holiday but we’re approaching Halloween weekend and celebs have already started showing off their wickedly awesome costumes.
Check out some of them below!
Which is your favorite?
Colton Hayes was a Busty Marge Simpson
Avril Lavigne Channeled her Inner WWE fighter
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Went to a Masquerade Ball
Kid Ink was a modern day MJ
It was Mighty Morphin Power Ranger time at Jaime King’s House
Jenna Dewan Was An Innocent Fairy
Sarah Michelle Geller was a Colorful Unicorn
Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld were a Race Car Driver and a 50s Diner Waitress, Respectively
Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were a Fem-Bot and a Biker Boy
Jason Derulo as Night King from Game of Thrones
Trisha Yearwood Dressed Up as Hubby Garth Brooks
This is not a #TBT! This is Saturday's episode of #TrishasKitchen! Do I make a good Garth? Sneak peek on my Facebook page and link in bio xo . . . . . . . . . . #TrishasKitchen #TSK #FoodNetwork #GarthBrooks #Halloween #Costume #HalloweenCostume #Food #HalloweenCandy #Recipe #SouthernKitchen #throwbackthursday #throwbackthursdays
Lauren Conrad Slayed as Cruelle de Ville