Celebrities Know How To Celebrate Halloween – Here Are Our Favorite 2017 Costumes

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Halloween
CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Jon Orszag, Founder, GOOD+ Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld, Mary Kitchen and Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash presented by Beautycounter, Delta Air Lines and Farfetch at Culver Studios on October 22, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for GOOD+ Foundation)

Celebrities are just like us and they love to dress up for Halloween.

We may be a few days away from the actually holiday but we’re approaching Halloween weekend and celebs have already started showing off their wickedly awesome costumes.

Check out some of them below!

Which is your favorite?

 

Colton Hayes was a Busty Marge Simpson 

Excited to host @FreixenetUSA 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair tonight! #ad #BubsInTheClub #FXCava #CavaWeen

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

 

Avril Lavigne Channeled her Inner WWE fighter

 

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Went to a Masquerade Ball

MASQUERADE

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

 

Kid Ink was a modern day MJ

mood

A post shared by Kid Ink (@kidink) on

 

It was Mighty Morphin Power Ranger time at Jaime King’s House

 

Jenna Dewan Was An Innocent Fairy

 

Sarah Michelle Geller was a Colorful Unicorn

gettyimages 865116720 Celebrities Know How To Celebrate Halloween Here Are Our Favorite 2017 Costumes

CULVER CITY, CA – OCTOBER 22: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash presented by Beautycounter, Delta Air Lines and Farfetch at Culver Studios on October 22, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GOOD+ Foundation)

 

 

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld were a Race Car Driver and a 50s Diner Waitress, Respectively 

 

gettyimages 865152566 Celebrities Know How To Celebrate Halloween Here Are Our Favorite 2017 Costumes

CULVER CITY, CA – OCTOBER 22: Host Jerry Seinfeld (L) and GOOD+ founder Jessica Seinfeld attend the GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash presented by Beautycounter, Delta Air Lines and Farfetch at Culver Studios on October 22, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for GOOD+ Foundation)

 

 

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were a Fem-Bot and a Biker Boy

Fembot – Biker Boy take Halloween 🎃

A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on

 

 

Jason Derulo as Night King from Game of Thrones

@maximmag Halloween party prep. Night king 😈#whitewalkers #gameofthrones

A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on

 

Trisha Yearwood Dressed Up as Hubby Garth Brooks

 

Lauren Conrad Slayed as Cruelle de Ville

