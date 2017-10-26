Celebrities Know How To Celebrate Halloween – Here Are Our Favorite 2017 Costumes

Celebrities are just like us and they love to dress up for Halloween.

We may be a few days away from the actually holiday but we’re approaching Halloween weekend and celebs have already started showing off their wickedly awesome costumes.

Check out some of them below!

Which is your favorite?

Colton Hayes was a Busty Marge Simpson

Excited to host @FreixenetUSA 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair tonight! #ad #BubsInTheClub #FXCava #CavaWeen A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Avril Lavigne Channeled her Inner WWE fighter

Hands down the best Halloween costume I have ever worn! Thanks @marysemizanin for lending me your actual @wwe outfit!! & #intercontinental #heavyweightchampionship belt courtesy @mikethemiz A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Went to a Masquerade Ball

MASQUERADE A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Kid Ink was a modern day MJ

mood A post shared by Kid Ink (@kidink) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

It was Mighty Morphin Power Ranger time at Jaime King’s House

When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers #ad A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Jenna Dewan Was An Innocent Fairy

This is the wings smashed, Mom somehow ends up holding it all, I survived preschool Halloween carnival nature fairy look🌱 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Sarah Michelle Geller was a Colorful Unicorn

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld were a Race Car Driver and a 50s Diner Waitress, Respectively

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were a Fem-Bot and a Biker Boy

Fembot – Biker Boy take Halloween 🎃 A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

Jason Derulo as Night King from Game of Thrones

@maximmag Halloween party prep. Night king 😈#whitewalkers #gameofthrones A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Trisha Yearwood Dressed Up as Hubby Garth Brooks

Lauren Conrad Slayed as Cruelle de Ville