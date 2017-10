Members of the Chicago White Sox celebrate on the field after winning the 2005 World Series with a 1-0 win over the Houston Astro's at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on October 26, 2006. The White Sox swept the series 4 games to none. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Happy anniversary Sox fans! With the recent baseball developments on the North Side, many in Chicago seem to have forgotten the excellence that happened 12 years ago. The White Sox ROLLED through the playoffs losing only one game (and winning four straight in the World Series).

