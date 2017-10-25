Nicki Minaj Will Not Testify in Brother’s Child Rape Trial

Nicki Minaj will not be testifying in support of her brother in his rape trial.

In case you haven’t been keeping up, in December of 2015, Minaj’s older brother Jelani Maraj, was charged with first degree rape first-degree course of sexual conduct charges.

Fortunately for him, his sis dished out $100,000 to post bail.

Maraj is now in court for the alleged rape of his preteen stepdaughter – who was 12 at the time – during his marriage to Jacqueline Robinson.

Nicki was SUPPOSED to testify, but now TMZ is refuting those claims and saying that she is staying away from his case.

Earlier reports said Nicki would testify that the victim’s mother was trying to extort them for money.

Sources say she refused to be involved now and in the future, which seems like the best course of action honestly.

However, the victim’s 10-year-old brother testified as a witness to the crime.

It isn’t looking good for Maraj and we hope if the allegations are true, justice is served.