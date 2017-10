Selena has teamed with another EDM star for her new song ‘Wolves’. She says this collaboration with Marshmello is one of her favorites from her upcoming new album.

Selena already has a handful of songs like Bad Liar & Fetish all set for the new album. Selena has all the songs for the album and is just putting finishing touches before it’s released. It is also rumored she is mapping out tour dates to be announced when the album comes out.