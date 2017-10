By Scott T. Sterling

Fresh from his performance at last weekend’s We Can Survive show in Los Angeles, Khalid traveled across the country to New York for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The emerging star performed his hit “Young, Dumb & Broke,” taken from his debut album, American Teen, which was recently certified platinum.

Check ou the performance below.