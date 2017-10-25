It’s Confirmed – Khloe Kardashian Expecting Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby boy with Tristan Thompson.

Multiple sources have confirmed the news to US Weekly.

Rumors have been swirling about the possible pregnancy since late September, but Khloe has kept mum on the news.

While she still hasn’t officially confirmed it, sources close to the reality stay say that on October 9, she visited a specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a 20-week checkup.

The sources reveal that she’s been maintaining her healthy lifestyle by eating smaller meals throughout the day and sticking to a fitness routine that involves more cardio and less intensive workouts.

As for her relationship with Thompson, the insiders say that “marriage is definitely in the cards.”

Still to confirm her pregnancy is younger half sister Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Conveniently, the Khloe’s confrimation comes on the heels of Kris Jenner’s MASSIVE deal with E!

The momager inked a $150 million dollar deal for her daughters, guaranteeing that Keeping Up the Kardashians will air for five more seasons.

I’m sure that having two daughters that are pregnant at the same time will make for some great TV. Kris is a genius!