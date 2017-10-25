Happy Birthday Katy Perry!

Katy Perry is celebrating her 33rd birthday in Chicago today. She performed at United Center last night and has another show there tonight. You know her people are sooo going to bring her a cake on stage.

Check out some of her performance last night below:

Here’s the setlist to follow if you are going to see Katy’s second show in Chicago tonight:

SET LIST

Witness

Dark Horse

Chained to the Rhythm

Teenage Dream

Hot N Cold

Last Friday Night (TGIF)

California Girls

I Kissed A Girl

Deja Vu

Tsunami

E.T.

Bon Appetit (which segued into a “What Have You Done For Me Lately” cover/mashup)

Thinking of You

Power

Part of Me

Swish Swish

“It’s a Hard Knock Life” cover segued into “Roar”

Encore: Firework