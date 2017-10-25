Happy Birthday Katy Perry!

Katy Perry is celebrating her 33rd birthday in Chicago today. She performed at United Center last night and has another show there tonight. You know her people are sooo going to bring her a cake on stage.
Check out some of her performance last night below:
Here’s the setlist to follow if you are going to see Katy’s second show in Chicago tonight:
SET LIST
Witness
Dark Horse
Chained to the Rhythm
Teenage Dream
Hot N Cold
Last Friday Night (TGIF)
California Girls
I Kissed A Girl
Deja Vu
Tsunami
E.T.
Bon Appetit (which segued into a “What Have You Done For Me Lately” cover/mashup)
Thinking of You
Power
Part of Me
Swish Swish
“It’s a Hard Knock Life” cover segued into “Roar”
Encore: Firework