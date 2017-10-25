Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Halloween Giveaway – Tickets to the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash

Filed Under: Jingle Bash, JingleBash

This Halloween, B96 has all treats, no tricks!

On this spooky day, we’re giving out tickets to the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash!

Tickets are ALMOST sold-out (that’s the spooky part), so if you want to see Taylor Swift, Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Khalid, Logic, and Sabrina Carpenter on Thursday, December 7th, you want to be listening!

 

Halloween Hours to Win 

9am / 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm

 

 

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air Tuesday, October 31st!
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live