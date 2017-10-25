Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Can’t Believe THIS Came Out Ten Years Ago TODAY

By Tyler
(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ten years ago today, Britney Spears dropped her “Blackout” album.  TEN YEARS OLD!!!  That’s like 70 in dog years.   It was Britney’s fifth studio album and for the first time we heard the phrase “It’s Britney, b**tch”.

Fun fact:  “Blackout” had a couple of song leaks so they pushed up the release last minute.  Because of that, it didn’t even debut number one the first week (The Eagles had an album that sold more).  The album went on to become platinum however and life was good. Why? Because it’s Britney B**ch!

More from Tyler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live