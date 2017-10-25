Can’t Believe THIS Came Out Ten Years Ago TODAY

Ten years ago today, Britney Spears dropped her “Blackout” album. TEN YEARS OLD!!! That’s like 70 in dog years. It was Britney’s fifth studio album and for the first time we heard the phrase “It’s Britney, b**tch”.

Fun fact: “Blackout” had a couple of song leaks so they pushed up the release last minute. Because of that, it didn’t even debut number one the first week (The Eagles had an album that sold more). The album went on to become platinum however and life was good. Why? Because it’s Britney B**ch!