Drivers under age 21 represent 10% of licensed drivers but are involved in 17% of alcohol-related fatal crashes.

If you are arrested for DUI you will be handcuffed and taken to jail.

Illinois DUI laws for drivers under 21 years of age are tough and will affect your life for years– if you live that long.

Here’s a scary stat…the average college student spends more money for alcohol than for books.

Don’t drink if you’re under the age of 21! B96 Cares!