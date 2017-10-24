Will Ed Sheeran Be Able To Play Guitar Again After His Accident?

When it was first reported that Ed Sheeran was hit by a car and broke his arm, my first thought was whether or not the guitar god would ever be able to play again.

While breaking an arm doesn’t necessary mean you’ll never be able to play again, it does pose some limitations.

Does Ed need to retrain his arm? Will his arm still have full abilities once it heals? That’s his money maker after all!

The singer recently visited The Jonathan Ross Show and opened up about his accident.

He revealed that he broke his elbow, wrist and rib while going down hill on a “peddle bike.”

At first, he didn’t think mucho f his injuries and got up to bike to a nearby pub. (This is why I love you Ed.)

However; after falling asleep at home, he woke up to some intense pain.

Doctors told him to stop performing until the arm is fully healed because “put[s] anymore stress on it [he] might not be able to play again.”

See — I could technically be a doctor, right?

There’s no timeline of when his arm will heel so for the time being, Ed has postponed tours.

Doctors say it should be roughly 4 weeks.

Take it easy Ed because we’ll need you back in full form soon!