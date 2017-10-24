This Is How Long It Would Take Each Kardashian to Earn Your Annual Salary

The Kardashian’s are a dynasty.

With reality TV shows, clothing lines, beauty brands and modeling contracts under their belts, they are rich boss ladies.

But just how much $$$$ do the Kardashian’s actually make?

Missy Empire decided to build a calculator to show you how long it would take for Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kris, Khloe and Kourtney to make your annual salary.

Obviously, it’s depressing.

If you make let’s say $50,000/a year, it would take Kim 11 hours and 35 minutes to make that, whereas it would take Kylie Jenner 1 day and 9 hours.

Similarly, it would take Kim 9 days and 16 hours to make ONE MILLION…

It would take Kylie slightly longer – 27 days and 9 hours.

