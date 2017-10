This liar is in love and it is no secret!

Pretty Little Liars’ Janel Parrish announced that she’s engaged!

The actress revealed the news on Instagram with a cute photo her and boyfriend of one year, Chris Long.

She wrote, “Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long”

Long also shared the exciting news with the caption “Locked it up.”

Parrish later posted a picture of her HUGE ROCK writing that she cannot stop staring at us. Uh, neither can we – have you seen the size of that thing?