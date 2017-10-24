Paul Wall Has Free World Series Grillz for Houston Astros

By Scott T. Sterling

Houston rapper Paul Wall is so excited to see his hometown Astros in the World Series that he’s offering the team free dental “grillz.”

“You know we had to do it!” Wall posted on Twitter. “In celebration of Astros goin to the World Series we are offering free grillz for the entire team c/o me/@tvjohnny,” tagging “jeweler to the stars,” Johnny Dang.

“It’s a celebratory thing,” Wall said (via Billboard). “We want to celebrate with them, congratulate them, here’s a memorable, commemorative grill.”

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has responded to Wall’s generous offer, telling the rapper that “A lot of the guys are hype for this tbh let’s do it!”

The World Series pitting the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off amidst a L.A. heatwave tonight (Oct. 24), with weather reports showing that it has the potential to be the hottest World Series game in history.

