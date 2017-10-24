No, Janet Jackson is Not Banned From Performing at the Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake was announced as the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show performer and one thing became clear: people are not over #NippleGate.

Let me refresh your memory: in 2004, Justin joined Janet Jackson for the halftime show and accidentally exposed her breast (with pierced nipple) to 90 million viewers while coincidentally singing the line “and I’ll have you naked by the end of this song.”

At the time, both Jackson and Timberlake apologized for the wardrobe malfunction.

Jackson faced much of the criticism because for some reason, exposing a breast on live television is taboo.

But Timberlake wasn’t immune either; people accused him of appropriating black culture and not doing enough to defend Jackson during the media hailstorm.

Now, those sentiments have resurfaced on social media. After so many years, people still think JT needs to apologize because he got away unscathed, while Jackson’s career suffer, despite the idea that “sex sells.”

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist: – "Lovestoned"

– 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

– "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017

The hashtag #JusticeForJanet goes even further with fans saying that Janet is STILL banned from performing while Justin’s white and male privilege has scored him a headlining spot.

With all the sexual assault allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood male’s in general, it is a quite the sensitive subject.

However; a spokesperson for the NFL denied those allegation to TMZ stating that there is “no ban” in place for Jackson.

Some fans even believe JT should invite Jackson as a guest performer.

The rep denied any rumors stating, “We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”

While Janet was unjustly treated, it wasn’t an ideal situation for either artist.

I praise the fans for calling out the situation, but we must be more diligent about what we post on social.

Spreading news of a ban that doesn’t exist is more hurtful than helpful and so is asking the NFL to lift a ban that isn’t in place for either of them.

And that being said, the NFL is free to invite whoever they wish to perform, be it Justin or Janet.

Does JT owe Janet another halftime show? Possibly. But whether or not he invites her to perform with him is his call.

A rep for Janet says that should Justin’s team reach out, she’s 100% down.