Harry Styles Sexually Assaulted On Stage

By Nikki
Filed Under: #respectharry, dance music, domestic assault, grabbing private parts, groping, Harry Styles Sexually Assaulted On Stage, Harry Styles Was Sexually Assaulted & It Was Caught On Camera, One Direction, pop music, See how Harry Styles fans came out strong in his defense after he was sexually assaulted on stage here., sexual assault, sexual violence, sexy, taylor swift sexually assaulted
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

#RespectHarry has been trending because he was sexually assaulted by a ‘fan’.

While on stage performing over the weekend, someone in the front row reached up and grabbed his private parts. Harry walked away to the back of the stage and continued on with the show. Watch video below:

There is no double standard when it comes to sexual assault.

Did you know Taylor Swift sued a radio DJ for allegedly grabbing her bum during a photo op? Just like that type of behavior is wrong to a female…it is just as wrong to a a male.

