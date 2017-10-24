Harry Styles Sexually Assaulted On Stage

#RespectHarry has been trending because he was sexually assaulted by a ‘fan’.

While on stage performing over the weekend, someone in the front row reached up and grabbed his private parts. Harry walked away to the back of the stage and continued on with the show. Watch video below:

There is no double standard when it comes to sexual assault.

Did you know Taylor Swift sued a radio DJ for allegedly grabbing her bum during a photo op? Just like that type of behavior is wrong to a female…it is just as wrong to a a male.