These Are The Most Popular Baby Names of 2017

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: baby names
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge yesterday gave birth to a boy at 16.24 BST and weighing 8lb 6oz, with Prince William at her side. The baby, as yet unnamed, is third in line to the throne and becomes the Prince of Cambridge. (Photo by John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images)

Years are often defined by what people named their babies.

What’s in a name? A lot, which is why choosing a name your baby carries for the rest of their life can be really stressful.

In 2017, a few of top picks drew their popularity because of celebrities.

The top name for girls is Emma (like Emma Watson from Beauty and the Beast) and the top name for boys is Liam (like Miley Cyrus’s hot fiancee Liam Hemsworth).

In 2016, the top girl name was Olivia and the top boy name was Ezra.

Other girl names in the top 5 for 2017 include Olivia, Ava, Isabella, and Sophia.

For boys they include Noah, Lucas, Logan and Mason.

Need more inspiration? Check out the full list HERE!

 

