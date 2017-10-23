These Are The Most Popular Baby Names of 2017

Years are often defined by what people named their babies.

What’s in a name? A lot, which is why choosing a name your baby carries for the rest of their life can be really stressful.

In 2017, a few of top picks drew their popularity because of celebrities.

The top name for girls is Emma (like Emma Watson from Beauty and the Beast) and the top name for boys is Liam (like Miley Cyrus’s hot fiancee Liam Hemsworth).

In 2016, the top girl name was Olivia and the top boy name was Ezra.

Other girl names in the top 5 for 2017 include Olivia, Ava, Isabella, and Sophia.

For boys they include Noah, Lucas, Logan and Mason.

