Sam Smith Says He Likes To Dress In Drag

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Guest singer Sam Smith performs onstage during the Disclosure show on day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California.

In an interview with U.K.’s The Sunday Times, Sam Smith says he feels “just as much woman as I am man” and he enjoys dressing in women’s clothes.

“I love a heel, I’ve got loads of heels at home.” said Sam.

Sam actually posted an Instagram pic in some red heels. But whyyyyyy is he wearing them with white socks??

Anyway…

He admits he’s been dressing up since he was a teen and went into detail about it:

“People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn, and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for two-and-a-half years.”

Sam says he doesn’t consider himself a cisgender male, pointing to two Venus symbols tattooed on his fingers. Cisgender means you associate with the gender you were assigned at birth.

On coming out as gay Sam says:

“Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending… And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village. I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.”

See the full interview in The U.K.’s Sunday Times HERE.

 

 

