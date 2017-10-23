Have Mercy! Uncle Jesse Is Getting Married

Uncle Jesse is officially off the market. Sorry Aunt Becky!

John Stamos is engaged to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh.

The Fuller House actor made the announcement on Instagram, posting a sweet illustration of him and his girl standing in front of Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned the photo.

According to E! News, Stamos “cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’

After McHugh said yes, they celebrated with their families at 21 Royal.

Stamos, 54, and McHugh, 31, began dating last year.