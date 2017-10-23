Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Have Mercy! Uncle Jesse Is Getting Married

Filed Under: John Stamos
John Stamos (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Uncle Jesse is officially off the market. Sorry Aunt Becky!

John Stamos is engaged to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh.

The Fuller House actor made the announcement on Instagram, posting a sweet illustration of him and his girl standing in front of Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned the photo.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

According to E! News, Stamos “cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’

After McHugh said yes, they celebrated with their families at 21 Royal.

Stamos, 54, and McHugh, 31, began dating last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live